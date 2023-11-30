The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 20,039 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

