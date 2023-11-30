State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $6,852,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $13,353,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $710,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

