Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,290 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

