469,400 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Aflac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. 253,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,336. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

