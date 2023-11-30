Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,464. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

