Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15,682.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,683 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Exelon worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 748,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.