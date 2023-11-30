Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.02. 163,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.53 and its 200 day moving average is $445.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

