Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12,725.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282,877 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.21. 517,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

