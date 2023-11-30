SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after buying an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.48.

Shares of SEDG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

