Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE XYL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.81. 118,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,957. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.