Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 49,200 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 529,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 805,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,894,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

