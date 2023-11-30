Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 868,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,300. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

