Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $51,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.