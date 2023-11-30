Credit Suisse AG Sells 471,627 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 471,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Corning worth $81,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

