U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,697 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $86,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

