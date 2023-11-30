Credit Suisse AG Sells 145,681 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,681 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $88,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,147,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,014,000 after acquiring an additional 61,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $244.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.