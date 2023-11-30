Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.96% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $91,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.12. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

