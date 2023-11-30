Credit Suisse AG Has $91.94 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,862 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of FedEx worth $91,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $253.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

