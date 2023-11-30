Credit Suisse AG Has $97.43 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $97,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

