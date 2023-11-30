Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,295 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 196,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $101,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.