Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,886 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $107,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $399.00 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.