Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,017 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Copart worth $103,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

