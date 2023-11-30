Credit Suisse AG Acquires 64,440 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $113,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 62,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 91,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,210 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.