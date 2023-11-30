Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $900.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 1,109 ($14.01), with a volume of 28371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($13.89).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.78) to GBX 1,235 ($15.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,202 ($15.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 994.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,051.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,750.00, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,500.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

