Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $900.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 1,109 ($14.01), with a volume of 28371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($13.89).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.78) to GBX 1,235 ($15.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,202 ($15.18).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYG
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
Big Yellow Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,500.00%.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.