Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 328,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 79,390 shares.The stock last traded at $284.44 and had previously closed at $284.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.03. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

