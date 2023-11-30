Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 43986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.