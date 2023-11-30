Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.2 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.