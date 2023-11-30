Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 115,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 161.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

