Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.30. 127,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 520,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $552.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 8,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 477,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.