Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 34,046 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

