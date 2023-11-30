Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

