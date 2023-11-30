Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 357,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.