OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

OFS Credit Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OFS Credit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

