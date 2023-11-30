Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 723 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $71.45 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

