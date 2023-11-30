Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 7,577 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,394 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.20, for a total transaction of $2,552,408.80.

On Thursday, September 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $420.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $2,453,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.