Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.33-13.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.57-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $552.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.80. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $557.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $533.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $7,105,713 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.