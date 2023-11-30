Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 195.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Further Reading

