Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,305 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of FOX worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 374,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of FOX by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FOX by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 103,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FOX by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

