State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,536 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,454,000 after purchasing an additional 505,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after buying an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after buying an additional 890,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

TPR opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

