Huntington National Bank Purchases 372 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 110.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,875,000 after purchasing an additional 745,490 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

