Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 11,612.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.9 %

FOX stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

