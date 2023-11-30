Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.15 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $99,268.26 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00340081 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $94,760.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

