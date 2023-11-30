Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $173.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

NYSE PKG opened at $161.85 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

