Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 1.0 %

GRIN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.016 per share. This represents a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

