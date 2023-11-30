Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 1.0 %
GRIN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.08.
Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.016 per share. This represents a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.68%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
