Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 22,450 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 115.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 165,517 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,034,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after buying an additional 102,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,054,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FDIS stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

