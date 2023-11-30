Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 243,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 610,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $87,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,745 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average of $151.98. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

