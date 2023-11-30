Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $74.81 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

