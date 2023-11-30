JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1,143.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

