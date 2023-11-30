Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

