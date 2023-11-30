PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.67 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

PDD Trading Up 2.0 %

PDD stock opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $144.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. CLSA lifted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.